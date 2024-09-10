Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $161.15 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,907,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 92,271 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Verizon Communications worth $161,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 50.4% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average of $40.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.678 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.66.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

