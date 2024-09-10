Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $66.33 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $66,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $1,649,592,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,606,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,765,000 after buying an additional 1,972,304 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,002,522,000 after buying an additional 1,279,828 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,977,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,629,000 after buying an additional 1,181,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,033,283,000 after buying an additional 1,095,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $201.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.63 and its 200-day moving average is $187.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.67.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

