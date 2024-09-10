Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 3.6% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.57% of Booking worth $760,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Booking by 0.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Booking by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Booking by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd grew its position in Booking by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Booking by 0.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $3,802.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,772.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,698.81. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,733.04 and a 1-year high of $4,144.32. The firm has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $37.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised their target price on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3,590.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,064.21.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

