Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 519,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83,701 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.36% of Verisk Analytics worth $140,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.9% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 38,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 28.8% in the second quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 55,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,879,000 after buying an additional 12,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total transaction of $88,743.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 726 shares of company stock worth $196,682. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSK. UBS Group increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.54.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $273.25 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.32 and a 12-month high of $287.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.32. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 252.11% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

