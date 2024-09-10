Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 11,430 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,430 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $38,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $63.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.48. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $69.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.56 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is 83.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RYAN. Barclays began coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Ryan Specialty

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $347,923.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,800.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $347,923.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at $173,800.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,532.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,107,136 shares of company stock worth $131,860,032. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ryan Specialty

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.