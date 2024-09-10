Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 81,342 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 329,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 81,342 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $98,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $386.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.68.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SHW opened at $363.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $340.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.35. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $371.19. The stock has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

