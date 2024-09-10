Mayne Pharma Group Limited (ASX:MYX) Insider Shawn O’Brien Acquires 23,816 Shares

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (ASX:MYX – Get Free Report) insider Shawn O’Brien acquired 23,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.11 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$121,699.76 ($81,133.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Branded Products, and Portfolio Product Division.

