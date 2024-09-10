MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on October 1st

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

MDU Resources Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years. MDU Resources Group has a payout ratio of 30.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MDU Resources Group to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE MDU opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average is $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. MDU Resources Group has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $27.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

MDU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

