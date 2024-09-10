Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MEDP. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Medpace from $469.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $339.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.21 and a 1-year high of $459.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.07.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

