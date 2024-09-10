Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $68.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 281,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 288,926 shares.The stock last traded at $37.60 and had previously closed at $39.10.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Methanex from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Methanex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Methanex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Methanex by 18.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 52,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 5.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth $858,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 726,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,082,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.26 million. Methanex had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.36%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

