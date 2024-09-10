MetisDAO Achieves Market Cap of $182.37 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $30.62 or 0.00052979 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $182.37 million and $4.67 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00009434 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00013305 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,735.63 or 0.99899347 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007909 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007695 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,956,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,956,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 30.13134118 USD and is up 3.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 265 active market(s) with $5,953,637.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

