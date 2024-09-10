Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Shares Gap Down to $49.70

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.70, but opened at $48.69. Metropolitan Bank shares last traded at $48.40, with a volume of 9,691 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.50 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Trading Down 2.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Metropolitan Bank

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 34,986 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $1,936,125.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,028,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 34,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $1,936,125.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,028,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,005 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $55,385.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,513.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metropolitan Bank

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 2.0% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.