MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Price Target Raised to $13.50 at JMP Securities

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MFA. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on MFA Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MFA Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NYSE MFA opened at $12.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -153.86 and a beta of 2.16. MFA Financial has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $12.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

