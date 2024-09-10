Michael S. Dell Sells 1,839,959 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dell Technologies stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.64. 9,237,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,425,965. The firm has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.78. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 182.71% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. Barclays boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

