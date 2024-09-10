Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Down 0.8%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $85.01 and last traded at $85.55. 5,400,155 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 21,224,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.27.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MU shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Micron Technology from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $96.00 billion, a PE ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.04.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.39%.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $769,372,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Micron Technology by 22.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,150,743,000 after buying an additional 3,315,988 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Micron Technology by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,157,800,000 after buying an additional 2,397,885 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 473.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,649,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,447,000 after buying an additional 2,187,460 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 301,500.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,809,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $213,334,000 after buying an additional 1,809,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

