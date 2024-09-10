Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $139.00 to $163.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities traded as high as $165.95 and last traded at $163.51, with a volume of 348092 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.30.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MAA. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

