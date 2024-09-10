Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised Millicom International Cellular from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Millicom International Cellular has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $26.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.77.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 2.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIGO. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. LB Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 0.4% in the second quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 502,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the second quarter worth about $67,000.

About Millicom International Cellular

(Get Free Report)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.