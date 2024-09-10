Mills Music Trust (OTCMKTS:MMTRS) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.33 Per Share

Mills Music Trust (OTCMKTS:MMTRSGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.3349 per share on Monday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Mills Music Trust’s previous dividend of $0.48.

Mills Music Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MMTRS remained flat at $35.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 330. Mills Music Trust has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.22.

About Mills Music Trust

Mills Music Trust holds the right to receive payment of a deferred contingent purchase price obligation relating to music and lyric copyright catalogue payable by EMI Mills Music Inc primarily in the United States. The payments of the contingent portion are based on royalty income generated by the catalogue.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Mills Music Trust (OTCMKTS:MMTRS)

