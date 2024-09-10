Mills Music Trust (OTCMKTS:MMTRS) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.33 Per Share

Mills Music Trust (OTCMKTS:MMTRS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.3349 per share on Monday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Mills Music Trust’s previous dividend of $0.48.
Mills Music Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MMTRS remained flat at $35.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 330. Mills Music Trust has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.22.
About Mills Music Trust
