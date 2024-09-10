Mission Produce’s (AVO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Lake Street Capital

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.32% from the company’s previous close.

AVO stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07. Mission Produce has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $758.03 million, a P/E ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mission Produce by 245.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

