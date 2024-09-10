Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Acquired by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at $99,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $44.48. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.09 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.31.

Insider Activity

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.34 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,360.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 631,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,362,401.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MBLY. Wolfe Research downgraded Mobileye Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

