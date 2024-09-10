Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,903,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,244 shares during the quarter. Moderna comprises about 1.1% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $226,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 15.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,036,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129,800 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Moderna by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,460 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Moderna by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,648,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,743,000 after acquiring an additional 18,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $347,565,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Moderna by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,908,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,792,000 after acquiring an additional 413,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,754. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $2,072,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,457,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,311,416.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at $682,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,158 shares of company stock worth $13,239,712 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $76.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.50. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.68.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Moderna from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Moderna from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Moderna from $204.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Moderna

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.