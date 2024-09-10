Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $334.72 and last traded at $333.99. Approximately 170,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 493,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $323.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,583.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 516.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the period. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $15,139,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

