Monaco Asset Management SAM Acquires 42,500 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Baidu comprises approximately 1.6% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Baidu were worth $10,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIDU. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $66,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Baidu from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.13.

Baidu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $81.63 on Tuesday. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.68 and a twelve month high of $140.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.48.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

