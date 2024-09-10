Monaco Asset Management SAM Buys 41,849 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,849 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 310.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.01. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 47.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $73.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

MRVI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MRVI

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.