Monaco Asset Management SAM Cuts Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Monaco Asset Management SAM trimmed its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,513,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Heron Therapeutics accounts for about 0.8% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned about 1.00% of Heron Therapeutics worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRTX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 44,230 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 49.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 186,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Heron Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.80.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.