Monaco Asset Management SAM Lowers Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Monaco Asset Management SAM decreased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,166,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,665,133 shares during the period. Nektar Therapeutics comprises about 0.4% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned approximately 1.18% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $56,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.50.

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NKTR opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $217.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $23.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 190.09% and a negative return on equity of 133.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

