Monaco Asset Management SAM Sells 29,905 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Monaco Asset Management SAM decreased its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,905 shares during the quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned about 0.25% of Fate Therapeutics worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FATE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,911,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,747,000 after purchasing an additional 617,644 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,574,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 26,399 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 17.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 294,738 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $13,345,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,825,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.84. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $8.83.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.09% and a negative net margin of 1,426.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FATE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.90.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

