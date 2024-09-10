Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Position Cut by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 254.7% in the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 34,980 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 317,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 65,634 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $660,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,410.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 146,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 136,518 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

