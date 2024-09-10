Moonbeam Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.03 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $144.05 million and $3.03 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00042402 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00015080 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,136,141,754 coins and its circulating supply is 898,831,332 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

