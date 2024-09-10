Morgan Stanley Increases Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $145.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.64% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.17.

Oracle stock opened at $139.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market cap of $385.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $146.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 in the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

