Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TT. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $337.29.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $345.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $363.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.77. The firm has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,887,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,032,000 after buying an additional 174,251 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,393,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,599,000 after purchasing an additional 80,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $655,804,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,176,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,655,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,766,000 after buying an additional 243,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.