Morgan Stanley Trims PVH (NYSE:PVH) Target Price to $100.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PVH. Barclays decreased their price objective on PVH from $154.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PVH from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PVH from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on PVH from $149.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on PVH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.40.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $95.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.35 and a 200 day moving average of $112.68. PVH has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $141.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.72. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PVH will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in PVH during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

