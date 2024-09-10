MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,475,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $904,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,755,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSCI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.79.

MSCI Trading Up 0.2 %

MSCI stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $559.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,031. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $537.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

