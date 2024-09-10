Nano (XNO) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.99 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $122.21 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,232.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.41 or 0.00572072 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00009866 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00107040 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.45 or 0.00297820 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00032488 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00035342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00088419 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

