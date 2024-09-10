National Bankshares Analysts Give Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA) a C$19.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$19.00 target price on Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PPTA stock opened at C$11.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$753.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.68, a P/E/G ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Perpetua Resources has a 1-year low of C$3.65 and a 1-year high of C$13.10.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

