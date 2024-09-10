National Bankshares Analysts Give Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA) a C$19.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$19.00 target price on Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Perpetua Resources Stock Performance
Shares of PPTA stock opened at C$11.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$753.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.68, a P/E/G ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Perpetua Resources has a 1-year low of C$3.65 and a 1-year high of C$13.10.
About Perpetua Resources
