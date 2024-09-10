Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Up 0.7 %

Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 million, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

About Natural Alternatives International

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.