Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Stock Up 0.7 %
Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 million, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.98.
About Natural Alternatives International
