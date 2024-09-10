nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Purchased by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 69.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 9.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in nCino in the 2nd quarter worth $609,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in nCino by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 20.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino by 8.0% during the second quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 800,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $26,528,066.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,649,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,112,076.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 800,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $26,528,066.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,649,942 shares in the company, valued at $552,112,076.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 195,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $6,171,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,057,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,019,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,613,250 shares of company stock worth $211,361,966. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino Price Performance

Shares of nCino stock opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.43. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -96.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.59.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.06 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. nCino’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NCNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of nCino from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

