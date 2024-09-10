NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $179.25 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $4.03 or 0.00007033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and approximately $179.25 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00041882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00014057 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000538 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,209,632,912 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,916,303 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,209,539,084 with 1,123,730,107 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.98954826 USD and is up 6.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 443 active market(s) with $217,228,941.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

