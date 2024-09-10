NEAR Protocol Price Up 8.5% Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $4.54 billion and $149.23 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.04 or 0.00007009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00042342 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00015409 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000535 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,209,724,904 coins and its circulating supply is 1,124,071,071 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,209,539,084 with 1,123,730,107 in circulation.

