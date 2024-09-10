Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $72.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.97% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

BLBD opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.10. Blue Bird has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.42. Blue Bird had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 116.23%. The company had revenue of $333.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Bird will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 32,159 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $1,573,539.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,812 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,801.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 32,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $1,573,539.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,801.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ted Scartz sold 2,985 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $145,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,835,622 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the first quarter worth $83,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,292,000 after acquiring an additional 505,727 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 279.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 415,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 305,868 shares during the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,279,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,432,000 after purchasing an additional 229,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

