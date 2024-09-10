NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTWK opened at $2.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.07. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.