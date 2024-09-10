Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.52

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.52 and last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 335102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NMRK. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Newmark Group Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.09 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Newmark Group had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,969,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,582,000 after buying an additional 81,209 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Newmark Group by 221.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 24,821 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 168.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 136,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 85,362 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 573.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 99,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 84,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

Featured Articles

