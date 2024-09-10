Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 2.3% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 3.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 4.9% during the first quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.26. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,744,700. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

