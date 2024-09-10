Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Newpark Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NR opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Newpark Resources has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $8.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $613.45 million, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 2.87.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,567,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Yarra Square Partners LP increased its position in Newpark Resources by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 814,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 266,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 67.0% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 327,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 131,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

