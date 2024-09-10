Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Position Increased by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Granite Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $228,610.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,035.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 6,196 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $1,061,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $228,610.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,762. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NXST stock opened at $162.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.30 and a 52 week high of $187.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.19%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

