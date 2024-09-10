NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Trading Down 4.9%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 168,681 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,529,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NextDecade from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get NextDecade alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NextDecade

NextDecade Trading Down 9.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.28). On average, analysts predict that NextDecade Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NextDecade

In related news, major shareholder Hgc Next Inv Llc acquired 11,690,909 shares of NextDecade stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $87,681,817.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,536,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,522,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NextDecade news, Director York Capital Management Global sold 35,072,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $263,045,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,264,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,982,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hgc Next Inv Llc bought 11,690,909 shares of NextDecade stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,681,817.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,536,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,522,767.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NextDecade

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXT. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NextDecade by 12.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 49.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of NextDecade by 6.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

About NextDecade

(Get Free Report)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.