NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,087 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 1.9% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,561,055,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $303,065,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8,447.5% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,807,000 after buying an additional 2,703,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 400.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,812,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in NextEra Energy by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,831,000 after buying an additional 2,163,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.27. 444,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,921,551. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

