NKN (NKN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $39.81 Million

NKN (NKN) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. One NKN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0662 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NKN has a total market cap of $39.81 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NKN has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NKN Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 778,289,298 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. The official website for NKN is nkn.org. The official message board for NKN is blog.nkn.org. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NKN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN, or New Kind of Network, is a cryptocurrency token and project focused on networking and connectivity. The NKN token is the primary medium of exchange within the NKN ecosystem, incentivizing participants to share their network bandwidth and computing resources. The NKN platform aims to redefine the Internet’s network connectivity segment by decentralizing network resources. NKN tokens are used to incentivize and reward participants, fuel the platform’s unique consensus algorithm, MOCA, and facilitate decision-making within the network. The NKN project was developed by a team of experienced technologists, including co-founders Yanbo Li, Bruce Li, and Yilun Zhang, with a mission to build a decentralized, shared, and secure Internet of the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NKN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

