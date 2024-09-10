Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $44.82

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.82 and last traded at $45.19, with a volume of 134376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC lowered Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.39.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Nutrien by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

