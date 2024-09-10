NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on October 3rd

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the computer hardware maker on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

NVIDIA has a dividend payout ratio of 1.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NVIDIA to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.1%.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $106.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.26 and its 200-day moving average is $105.08. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $140.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at $64,582,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at $512,509,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,725,633 shares of company stock worth $454,719,722. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

